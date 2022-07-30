Cameron Young putts himself to a 7-under 65 in third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Young hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Young finished his day in 3rd at 17 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

On the par-4 first, Cameron Young's 77 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Young to 1 under for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Young chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Young hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Young reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Young to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Young had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Young's 75 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 6 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Young had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Young to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Young had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Young to 6 under for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Young chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 7 under for the round.