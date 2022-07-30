Cameron Tringale shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Cameron Tringale hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 66th at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 207-yard par-3 ninth green, Tringale suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tringale at 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.