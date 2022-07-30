  • Cameron Tringale shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the third round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Tringale makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Tringale's close tee shot leads to birdie at Rocket Mortgage

    In the third round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Tringale makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.