Cameron Champ shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Champ hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 15th at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Champ chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

After a 350 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Champ chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Champ's 100 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Champ to 5 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to 6 under for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 5 under for the round.