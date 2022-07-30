Cam Davis shoots 7-under 65 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cam Davis hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 4th at 10 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 second, Davis's 149 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Davis chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Davis had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Davis to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Davis's 126 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 6 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 7 under for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Davis's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 8 under for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 7 under for the round.