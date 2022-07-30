Callum Tarren shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Callum Tarren hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 40th at 7 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

Tarren got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 1 over for the round.

After a 343 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Tarren chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to even-par for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Tarren chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Tarren got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Tarren to 3 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Tarren hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tarren at 4 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Tarren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Tarren's 116 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 2 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Tarren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.