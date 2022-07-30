Brendan Steele shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Brendan Steele hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 12th at 11 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Steele hit an approach shot from 115 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Steele had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Steele's 114 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Steele to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 233-yard par-3 11th green, Steele suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Steele at 3 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 5 under for the round.