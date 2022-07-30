Brandon Wu shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Brandon Wu hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 50th at 6 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Wu had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Wu chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Wu missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Wu to 2 under for the round.

Wu tee shot went 217 yards to the right rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Wu's 171 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Wu's his second shot went 14 yards to the fringe and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.