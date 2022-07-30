Bo Van Pelt shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Bo Van Pelt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 41st at 7 under Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under, Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under, and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a 335 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Van Pelt chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fourth, Van Pelt hit his 132 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Van Pelt hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Van Pelt's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Van Pelt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Van Pelt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Van Pelt to 4 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 5 under for the round.