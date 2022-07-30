Bo Hoag shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bo Hoag hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his day tied for 50th at 6 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Hoag reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fourth, Hoag hit his 169 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.

Hoag got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoag to 1 under for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to even-par for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.