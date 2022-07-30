Ben Martin shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Ben Martin hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Martin finished his round tied for 24th at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Martin hit an approach shot from 87 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Martin had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Martin's 112 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 4 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 489-yard par-4 12th, Martin chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Martin to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Martin had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, Martin missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Martin to 4 under for the round.