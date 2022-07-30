Beau Hossler shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Beau Hossler hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 68th at 3 under Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under, Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under, and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 453-yard par-4 second, Hossler had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hossler to 2 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Hossler hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to even for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.