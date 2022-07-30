-
Beau Hossler shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 30, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Beau Hossler makes short birdie putt on No. 17 at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Beau Hossler makes birdie putt on the par-5 17th hole.
Beau Hossler hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 68th at 3 under Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under, Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under, and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the 453-yard par-4 second, Hossler had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hossler to 2 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Hossler hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to even for the round.
Hossler got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.
