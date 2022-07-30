Austin Smotherman shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Austin Smotherman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 50th at 6 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

On the par-4 second, Smotherman's 121 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Smotherman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Smotherman at even-par for the round.

Smotherman got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Smotherman had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 207-yard par-3 ninth green, Smotherman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Smotherman at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Smotherman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Smotherman to even-par for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Smotherman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Smotherman at 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 2 over for the round.