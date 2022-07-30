Austin Cook shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Austin Cook hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 50th at 6 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Cook had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to even for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Cook had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Cook got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.