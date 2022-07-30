  • Adam Svensson shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the third round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Adam Svensson makes birdie on the par-5 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Svensson makes short birdie putt on No. 4 at Rocket Mortgage

    In the third round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Adam Svensson makes birdie on the par-5 4th hole.