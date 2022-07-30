Adam Svensson shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Adam Svensson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 9th at 12 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

On the par-4 first, Svensson's 99 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Svensson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Svensson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 51-foot putt for birdie. This put Svensson at 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Svensson had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Svensson to 5 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Svensson's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Svensson's 136 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 5 under for the round.