Adam Scott shoots 6-over 78 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Adam Scott hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 66th at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to even for the round.

Scott got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scott to 1 over for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Scott had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Scott to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Scott had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Scott to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 160-yard par-3 15th green, Scott suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Scott at 6 over for the round.