Adam Hadwin finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Adam Hadwin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 60th at 5 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Hadwin's tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 27 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hadwin's 132 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Hadwin his second shot went 4 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.