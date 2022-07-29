Zach Johnson shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Zach Johnson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 13th at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Johnson had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 233-yard par-3 11th, Johnson missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Johnson to even for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Johnson's 77 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Johnson had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Johnson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Johnson to 2 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Johnson hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.