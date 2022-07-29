Wyndham Clark shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Wyndham Clark hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 21st at 7 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Clark hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Clark at 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Clark chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.