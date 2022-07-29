Wyatt Worthington II shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Wyatt Worthington II hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Worthington II finished his day in 152nd at 9 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

Worthington II got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Worthington II to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Worthington II chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Worthington II to even-par for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Worthington II had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Worthington II to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Worthington II's 129 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Worthington II to 1 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Worthington II's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.