-
-
Wyatt Worthington II shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 29, 2022
-
Interviews
Wyatt Worthington II on his experience playing in major championships
Prior to the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Wyatt Worthington II talks about his experience playing in two PGA Championships before making his third PGA TOUR start. Worthington II won the men's division of THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Golf Invitational presented by Rocket Mortgage on Sunday to earn an exemption into the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Wyatt Worthington II hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Worthington II finished his day in 152nd at 9 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.
Worthington II got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Worthington II to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Worthington II chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Worthington II to even-par for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Worthington II had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Worthington II to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Worthington II's 129 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Worthington II to 1 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Worthington II's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
-
-