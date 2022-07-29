William McGirt shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, William McGirt hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. McGirt finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, McGirt's tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough and his approach went 52 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, McGirt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McGirt to even-par for the round.

McGirt got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, McGirt's 169 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, McGirt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, McGirt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.