Will Zalatoris putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Will Zalatoris hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Will Zalatoris had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Will Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.

Zalatoris his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Zalatoris to 2 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Zalatoris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Zalatoris had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to even for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Zalatoris had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Zalatoris hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to even-par for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.