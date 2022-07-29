Wesley Bryan shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Wesley Bryan hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Bryan finished his day tied for 45th at 4 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bryan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Bryan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Bryan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 489-yard par-4 12th, Bryan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Bryan hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bryan at 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Bryan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.