Webb Simpson shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Webb Simpson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Simpson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Simpson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Simpson's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Simpson tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Simpson to even-par for the round.

Simpson got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 1 over for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Simpson's tee shot went 243 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Simpson tee shot went 161 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Simpson to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Simpson's 146 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Simpson had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.