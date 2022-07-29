Vince Whaley putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Vince Whaley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Whaley finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a 344 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Vince Whaley chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vince Whaley to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Whaley to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Whaley had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.