Tyler Duncan comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Tyler Duncan hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Duncan finished his day tied for 45th at 4 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 453-yard par-4 second, Tyler Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tyler Duncan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Duncan hit an approach shot from 270 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Duncan to even for the round.

At the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Duncan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.