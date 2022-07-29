Troy Merritt finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Troy Merritt hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 45th at 4 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

Merritt got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Merritt's 115 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Merritt hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Merritt hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Merritt at even-par for the round.