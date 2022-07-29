Trey Mullinax putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Trey Mullinax hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mullinax finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 third, Trey Mullinax's 85 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trey Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Mullinax had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Mullinax's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Mullinax's 152 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Mullinax's tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.