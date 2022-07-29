Tony Finau delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Tony Finau hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Finau finished his day in 2nd at 14 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Tony Finau had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tony Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Finau's 117 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Finau chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Finau to 5 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 6 under for the round.