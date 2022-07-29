Tommy Gainey shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Tommy Gainey hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gainey finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

At the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Gainey reached the green in 2 and rolled a 50-foot putt for birdie. This put Gainey at 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Gainey's tee shot went 219 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Gainey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gainey to 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Gainey chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gainey to even-par for the round.