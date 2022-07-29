Taylor Pendrith shoots 7-under 65 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Taylor Pendrith hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Pendrith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Pendrith had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Pendrith's 98 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fourth, Pendrith hit his 90 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Pendrith to 4 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Pendrith had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to 6 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Pendrith's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 7 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 6 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 7 under for the round.