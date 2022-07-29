Taylor Moore rebounds from poor front in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Taylor Moore hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Moore finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

Taylor Moore got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Moore's tee shot went 166 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 17th, Moore chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Moore to even for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Moore's 124 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.