Sung Kang putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Sung Kang hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kang finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Sung Kang had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sung Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Kang's 112 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.

Kang missed the green on his first shot on the 233-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Kang to 4 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 4 under for the round.