Stewart Cink shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Stewart Cink hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 4th at 10 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Cink had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Cink chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Cink hit an approach shot from 121 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Cink got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Cink chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Cink chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cink to 5 under for the round.