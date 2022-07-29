  • Stewart Cink shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the second round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Stewart Cink pulls the string to yield birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage

    In the second round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Stewart Cink makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.