Stephan Jaeger shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Stephan Jaeger hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 7th at 9 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

Jaeger got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Jaeger's 88 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to even-par for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

Jaeger missed the green on his first shot on the 167-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Jaeger had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Jaeger chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 4 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Jaeger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 4 under for the round.