Si Woo Kim putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Si Woo Kim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day tied for 7th at 9 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 third, Si Woo Kim's 91 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Si Woo Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Kim chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Kim hit a tee shot 230 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Kim chipped his fifth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Kim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.