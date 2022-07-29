Seung-Yul Noh shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Seung-Yul Noh hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 76th at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Noh had a 70 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Noh chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noh to 3 over for the round.

At the par-5 fourth, Noh chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Noh to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Noh's 124 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to even for the round.

Noh his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Noh to 1 over for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 2 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Noh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.