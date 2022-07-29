Seth Reeves shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Seth Reeves hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Reeves finished his day tied for 26th at 6 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

Reeves got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Reeves's 153 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Reeves had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Reeves's 132 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 2 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Reeves hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Reeves to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Reeves had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reeves to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Reeves chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reeves to 4 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Reeves had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reeves to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, Reeves missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Reeves to 5 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Reeves had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reeves to 6 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Reeves got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reeves to 5 under for the round.