Sepp Straka putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Sepp Straka hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Straka finished his day tied for 76th at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Sepp Straka had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sepp Straka to 1 under for the round.

Straka had a fantastic chip-in on the 233-yard par-3 11th. His tee shot went 225 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 37 yards to the left intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.

At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt saving par. This put Straka at 1 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Straka hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Straka chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.