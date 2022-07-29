  • Sepp Straka putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Sepp Straka with an approach shot from Rocket Mortgage Classic Round 2, 07/29/2022
    Highlights

    Sepp Straka saves par with a chip shot from off the green at Rocket Mortgage

    Sepp Straka with an approach shot from Rocket Mortgage Classic Round 2, 07/29/2022