Sean O'Hair shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sean O'Hair hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. O'Hair finished his day tied for 104th at even par; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, O'Hair chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 160-yard par-3 green 15th, O'Hair suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, O'Hair chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, O'Hair's 150 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, O'Hair's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.