Scott Stallings delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the second at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Scott Stallings hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Stallings finished his day tied for 7th at 9 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Scott Stallings had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Stallings's 129 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Stallings had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Stallings's 96 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Stallings chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Stallings to 6 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 6th under-par hole in a row and moved Stallings to 7 under for the round.

At the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Stallings to 7 under for the round.