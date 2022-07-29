-
Scott Piercy shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scott Piercy hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 126th at 2 over; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.
After a 316 yard drive on the 489-yard par-4 12th, Piercy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Piercy hit an approach shot from 71 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.
At the 397-yard par-4 first, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.
Piercy got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 2 over for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Piercy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Piercy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Piercy to 1 over for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Piercy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Piercy's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
