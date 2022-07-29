Scott Gutschewski shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scott Gutschewski hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gutschewski finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

Gutschewski got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 233-yard par-3 green 11th, Gutschewski suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Gutschewski's 140 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Gutschewski had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

At the 397-yard par-4 first, Gutschewski got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gutschewski to even for the round.

On the par-4 third, Gutschewski's 73 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 2 under for the round.