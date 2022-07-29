Satoshi Kodaira shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Satoshi Kodaira hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 104th at even par; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 453-yard par-4 second, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kodaira to 3 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kodaira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 233-yard par-3 11th green, Kodaira suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kodaira at 3 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.