Sam Ryder shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sam Ryder hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 13th at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 10th, Ryder's 110 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to even-par for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Ryder had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Ryder hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.