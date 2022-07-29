  • Sam Ryder shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the second round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sam Ryder makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Sam Ryder nearly aces No. 5 at Rocket Mortgage

