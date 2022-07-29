Sahith Theegala shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sahith Theegala hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 7th at 9 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 13th, Theegala's 81 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Theegala had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Theegala's 167 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Theegala to 5 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Theegala's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.