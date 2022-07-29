Ryan Palmer shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Ryan Palmer hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Palmer had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Palmer's tee shot went 143 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Palmer chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.