Ryan Moore shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 29, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Moore uses nice tee shot to yield birdie putt at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ryan Moore makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.
Ryan Moore hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Moore to even for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Moore's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
