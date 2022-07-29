Ryan Moore shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Ryan Moore hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 93rd at 1 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Moore to even for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Moore's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.