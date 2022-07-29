Ryan Brehm comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Ryan Brehm hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Brehm finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Ryan Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ryan Brehm to 1 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Brehm's tee shot went 166 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Brehm chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to even for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 second, Brehm reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Brehm at 1 under for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Brehm chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 under for the round.