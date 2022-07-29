Russell Knox shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Russell Knox hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 59th at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Knox had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 2 under for the round.