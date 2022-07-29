Russell Henley delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the second at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Russell Henley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Henley finished his day tied for 4th at 10 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Russell Henley had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Russell Henley to 1 under for the round.

Henley missed the green on his first shot on the 167-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Henley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Henley's 128 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Henley had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Henley's 73 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 6 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Henley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 7 under for the round.